Posted: Sep 04, 2018 8:25 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 8:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey School Board members took action to approve activity fund sub accounts for the Ag Farm Deposits and the National Junior Honor Society Monday night. Two out of state trips for Dewey High School’s Key Club and FFA were approved on top of other things, too.

Two contracts were approved – one with Deniece Chinn for speech pathology and another with Laurel Guild for Certified Athletic Training – for the 2018-2019 school year.

Dewey Public School policies also received attention, including the Board of Education Powers and Duties, Executive Sessions, Suspected Child Abuse/Neglect, and Medical Marijuana. As far as medical marijuana goes, Superintendent Vince Vincent says nothing will really change policy wise until told to do so by federal law. The Suspected Child Abuse/Neglect Policy had some revisions in that anyone that has firsthand information about child abuse happening to any student under 18 needs to be reported to the board immediately.

Other items approved by the Dewey School Board include the approval of Susan Martin’s resignation, the approval of Mentor Committees for first year teachers, and the approval of the minimum days and hours required for the 2018-2019 school year.