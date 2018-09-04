Posted: Sep 04, 2018 8:58 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 9:03 PM

Max Gross

Several police officers were honored at Tuesday’s night’s meeting of the Bartlesville City Council. The community suffered tragedies on August 18 and 19, both homicides. The City made it a point to honor the work done by police personnel and emergency responders.

City Manager Mike Bailey has nothing but gratitude for the work that was done.

Captain’s Rocky Bevard and Jay Hastings each spoke at the meeting. They wanted to credit the dedication and effort of each officer that helped in a time of duress.

Hastings talks about team effort.

Several officers and civilian personnel attended the meeting and were honored with a standing ovation for their efforts.

Bevard wanted to give credit to all involved.