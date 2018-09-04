Posted: Sep 04, 2018 9:13 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 9:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Local alcohol regulations will change in Dewey in regards to the changes in state law under the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. Dewey City Council members discussed and approved the occupation tax, prohibited employment, and the date and hours on which the selling of alcohol will be prohibited. The changes in regulations will take place on Oct. 1.

In other business, Dewey City Attorney Bo Estes spoke to the public to clarify issues and allegations regarding the Dewey Fire Department that have been raised in recent weeks. Estes said that the safety of the public is a top priority on top of protecting the integrity of the departments.

The public then took the floor to have their questions answered and comments heard. Citizens said that the issues surrounding the fire department were “personal, not professional.”

The Dewey City Council members also approved the allowance of staff to initiate the bidding process for electric, phone, and data installation for the new police and municipal court building in town. An executive session pertaining to economic development was held last in which no action was taken.