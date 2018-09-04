Posted: Sep 04, 2018 9:27 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 9:27 PM

Max Gross

Several city ordinances were amended and approved in order to be in compliance with state regulations at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bartlesville City Council.

The first item discussed was prompted by an inquiry from Don Spencer of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association about a ‘gun-free zone’ sign at Bartlesville’s Kiddie Park. According to the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act, cities can’t restrict the carry of a handgun at a park.

City Manager Mike Bailey says the amended ordinance is just to get the city in compliance.

The ordinance that amended Chapter’s 12 and 13 of the Bartlesville municipal code was approved. Whether gun’s can be specifically allowed in Kiddie Park is up to the park’s board.

The next agenda item that went before the council was regarding the recent passage of medical marijuana law. The council needed to update city ordinances to be in compliance with state mandates.

An amendment to chapter five of the city municipal code says that a retail marijuana dispensary cannot be built within 1,000 feet of a school, including elementary and secondary schools. However, this does not include college or day care facilities. The latter of which was much to the dismay of Councilman Jim Curd. City Attorney Jerry Maddux explains that changes can’t be made on the city level.

Another amended ordinance updated the Smoking in Public Places and Indoor Workplaces Act to include definitions of medical marijuana and where it can be smoked. These amendments were approved by the council.

All codes and ordinances updated at the meeting were done to get in accordance with state law.