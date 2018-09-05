Posted: Sep 05, 2018 3:40 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2018 3:40 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police were called to the scene of a vehicle / pedestrian hit and run accident Tuesday evening. Captain Jay Hastings reports the accident occurred on the access road to the east of the 300 block SE Washington boulevard. The area is between Walgreens and Highland park church.

The call came in at about 8:15 Tuesday night reporting a southbound car traveling on the access road towards Walgreens drug store had struck a pedestrian and left the scene. A man and woman had been walking southbound along the west side of the road with the flow of traffic. The man was struck from behind and knocked to the ground. An ambulance took him to the hospital by ambulance.

The vehicle which left the scene is described as a light colored car. Police are currently checking video cameras located in the Pennington hills shopping center for more evidence. If you saw the accident or a light colored car traveling through the Pennington Hills lot around 8:15 call the Police Department 918-338-4001.

Damage should be to the right front end of the vehicle.