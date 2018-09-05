Posted: Sep 05, 2018 1:40 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2018 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A Tulsa engineering firm will aid the City of Bartlesville in the development of Price Fields. City Councilman Jim Curd says the City of Bartlesville will partner with the Planning Design Group from Tulsa to help with phase three of renovations at Price Fields.

Curd says that the difficult engineering task at the fields is in good hands. For the sake of quick, proficient work, Curd adds that the extra expertise will knock down the end date for the renovations. Bartlesville engineers are also looking forward to the additional help.

The Planning Design Group works on baseball and recreational fields in Tulsa. 3.6 million dollars will go towards the renovations at Price Fields.