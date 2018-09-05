Posted: Sep 05, 2018 1:52 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2018 1:54 PM

Former William Inge House playwright-in-resident Jeremy Kareken writes a new play that will star Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway.

Kareken lived in Independence, Kansas in 2004 as part of the Independence Community College William Inge Center for the Arts playwright residency program. Since its establishment in 2002, the Inge Center has welcomed more the 40 playwrights-in-residence to the William Inge House.

While living in the William Inge House, Kareken spent time writing scripts and taught writing courses at Independence High School and Independence Community College.

Kareken's Broadway play is titled, "The Lifespan of a Fact," and it will be performed at Studio 54 in New York City. Daniel Radcliffe will star as a magazine fact checker who clashes with a writer and his boss. Previews for the show begin Sept. 20, and the show opens Oct. 18.

The play is based on a novel by jim Fingal and John D'Agata.