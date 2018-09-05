Posted: Sep 05, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 8:58 AM

Garrett Giles

East Cross Church will open its doors to show people the remodeled areas of the church this weekend. The Child Care area saw the most remodeling in the two-year long remodeling period. A balcony was also removed to create a two story opening at the church’s entrance.

For Senior Pastor Jeff Burress however, the possibilities are endless with the new 180-degree environmental projection screen towards the front of the congregation.

The 180-degree environmental projection screen will improve worship for the church that worshipped in their gym from Easter to Christmas while waiting for the screen to be installed. With a sermon series like Blue Christmas and any other sermon theme that may arise, Burress says the projection screen will make worship exciting visually.

An open house to show the remodeled areas will happen at East Cross Church on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tours will be given to those curious to see the new sites. Food and other attractions will also be served.