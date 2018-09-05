Posted: Sep 05, 2018 4:14 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2018 4:14 PM

Max Gross

Several changes and amendments to Oklahoma State laws pertaining to alcohol will be enacted starting on October 1.

Many of the changes are pertinent to liquor stores. Refrigerated beer in excess of 8.9% alcohol by volume and wine in excess of 15% will now be permitted. Liquor stores are now allowed to be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. These stores will also be able to sell non-liquor grocery related items as well.

City manager Lisa Beeman explains the changes to the laws.

Grocery stores, convenience stores and similar retail stores may begin selling refrigerated full-strength beer of up to 8.9 percent and wine up to 15 percent.

The city updated several ordinances pertaining to this at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.