Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police have made an arrest in a Tuesday night hit-and-run incident. According to Captain Jay Hastings, police received a tip regarding the incident that injured a man when a driver hit him while he was along the an access road in the 300 block of South Washington Blvd near Walgreens.

Detectives went to a home on east Tuxedo and questioned a man about the accident. The suspect was taken to the Police station where he confessed to being the driver and said he was high when the accident occurred. Detectives then obtained a search warrant to recover the suspect vehicle which was inside his garage. Detectives noticed the odor of fresh paint in the garage and a cracked windshield on a 2004 Dodge Neon.

33 year old Michael Knight was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident.