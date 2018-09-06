Posted: Sep 06, 2018 6:31 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 6:31 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford has congratulated Senator Jim Inhofe on his appointent to serve as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Lankford says our national defense is a constitutional responsibility that we cannot take lightly. He says Senator Inhofe is the best person to step into the role to head the Senate committee.

Lankford noted that Senator Inhofe's experience and passion for the men and women in our Armed Forces have prepared him well to serve in this role. Lankford says Senator Inhofe will serve this committee, our nation, and our state well.