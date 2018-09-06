Posted: Sep 06, 2018 11:00 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 11:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Boys & Girls Club is the beneficiary of a 10 thousand dollar Arvest Bank donation. Bank Maketing Manager, Annah Fischer presented the check for youth development.

Fischer says Arvest is pleased to make the donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the life changing work that the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville is doing.

Of note, since July 31st, there have been more youngsters involved in Club programs than all of last year.

The community financial support allows the Boys & Girls Club to provide a safe and stable place for Bartlesville-area youth to build confidence and discover their talents. More than 300 students attend the Club after school and engage in positive activities like Art, Stem lab, Math Express, Cub Scouts and Basketball Fundamentals.

Club Chief Executive Officer, Jason Barta says community support like what this donation represents is critical to the club's success and keeps the Boys & Girls Club is accessible to all youth for just $40 in membership dues per year.