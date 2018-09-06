Posted: Sep 06, 2018 1:50 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 2:13 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Special Judge, Jared Sigler set bond at 50 thousand dollars For 50 year-old David Eugene Bradshaw of Bartlesville Thursday afternoon. Bradshaw was in court on a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault and Battery.

A court affidavit states a Bartlesville police officer was sent to a home in the 13-hundred block of SE Dewey and the victim was waiting there. She said an incident had occurred at the cement plant in the 15-hundred block of East Tuxedo. The woman claimed she and a friend were walking across the Caney River bridge when Bradshaw stopped his car and yelled for her to get in. She reportedly told Bradshaw to go away and that she had filed a protective order against him. The victim claimed Bradshaw got out, grabbed her around the waist and said he would throw her off the bridge.

This is not Bradshaw's first charge of domestic abuse. Another case is pending where an incident is alleged against him with the same victim.

A court affidavit states an officer had been called the same a home Tuesday night on a domestic abuse call. The victim at that time told the officer she was in a dating relationship with Bradshaw. The victim was at a friend's house and Bradshaw allegedly showed up there at 9 Tuesday morning. Bradshaw had parked his car in the friend's drive and the victim asked him to move it but he refused. The woman walked toward the car to move it herself and she claims Bradshaw head-butted her in the eye. The officer noticed her eye was swollen and red.

It was brought out in court that Bradshaw has at least four previous charges, two of which were felony convictions.

Bradshaw is due back in court Friday afternoon.