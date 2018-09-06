Posted: Sep 06, 2018 1:52 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 1:52 PM

Domestic Abuse Assault and Battery charges were filed Thursday against 28 year-old Jeremy Paul Betterton of Bartlesville. A Bartlesville police officer states in a court affidavit that they were sent to an apartment in the 47-hundred block of SE Adams after 11 o'clock Wednesday night.

The officer spoke with the 21 year-old victim and took note of a small bloody cut above her left eye. The woman told police that her intoxicated boyfriend, Jeremy Betterton, had shoved her into the refrigerator during an argument.

Judge Jared Sigler set bond at 5 thousand dollars on the condition that he have no contact with the victim. He is due back in court October 17th.