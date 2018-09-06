Posted: Sep 06, 2018 1:53 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 2:13 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

33 year-old Michael Nelson Knight of Bartlesville is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident regarding a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night on the service road in the 300 block of Washington Blvd adjacent to the Walgreen's store in the Pennington Hills center.

According to a court affidavit, police received an anonymous tip that Knight was driving the 2004 Dodge Neon involved in the accident. When the Bartlesville police officer arrived at Knight's home in the 4-thousand block of SE Tuxedo, Knight came out of his house saying he knew why police were there. Knight took the officer to his garage to see the damage to his car.

Knight told the officer he had been on his way to Walgreen's when he struck something with the passenger side of his car and thought it was a dog. Knight claimed he learned he had struck a person 3 to 4 hours later by watching a newscast.

The victim's injuries include a broken leg, broken knee cap, and other injuries. Surgery is scheduled.

Judge Jared Sigler set bond at 50-thousand dollars. He is due back in court Friday afternoon at 1:15.