Posted: Sep 06, 2018 3:34 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 5:29 PM

Garrett Giles

A candlelight vigil will be held in Bartlesville Thursday night to remember an Ocheleta woman killed in a trailer park shooting.

According to Washington County Lieutenant Jon Copeland, Michele E. Mayes was declared dead at the scene at Prairie View Trailer Park off W 2900 Road in Ocheleta around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday due to gunshot wounds to the upper torso area.

The gunman, John Jeffrey Thomas, was flown to a Tulsa hospital by Air Evac helicopter. Thomas had what appeared to be two gunshot wounds in his chest. Officials say that Thomas is expected to survive and is under 24-hour surveillance at this time.

The two were in a dating relationship. Thomas appeared in court on Wednesday, August 29 facing three charges from an alleged domestic abuse incident. Mayes did have an active restraining order against Thomas.

The candlelight vigil for Michele Mayes starts at 7:30 p.m. outside the Washington County Courthouse.