Posted: Sep 06, 2018 3:52 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 4:59 PM

Max Gross

A local business changed hands on Thursday as the Patriot Auto Group purchased Oakley Chevrolet Buick.

The Patriot Group has been in Bartlesville for over four years and is looking to expand its reach says Dealer Tatton Manning.

Manning says between the Hyundai and GMC dealership already owned by Patriot, plus the addition of this dealership over 80 families will be employed in Bartlesville.

The Oakley family owned the dealership for more than 60 years previously. Manning hopes to continue their reputation of excellence and legacy in the community.

The Patriot Auto Group also owns Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships in Chandler and McAlester