Posted: Sep 06, 2018 4:56 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 4:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Senator Rob Standridge requests two interim studies on education at the state Capitol. The studies will focus on bullying and the innovations in education throughout Oklahoma and what policies may be needed to help encourage such programs.

Standridge says that despite the adoption of previous statutes and policies, bullying remains an issues which continues to devastate the live of countless Oklahoma children and their families.

As for the study on education innovations, Senator Standridge says Senator Julie Daniels’ Bartlesville district is home to such innovative education programs. That includes the use of technology to give more students access to STEM curriculum and a school focusing on autism education.

Both studies will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11.