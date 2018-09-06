Posted: Sep 06, 2018 8:58 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2018 9:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Nearly 400 people lit candles at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday night to remember the life of Michele E. Mayes.

Mayes’ step-daughter Ashley Brown advocated with countless others that the court system in Washington County needs to change. Brown says domestic abuse goes unnoticed every day and that she hopes the candlelight vigil Thursday night will shine a light on the issue.

42-year-old Mayes was declared dead by Washington County Lieutenant Jon Copeland Tuesday evening after calls were fielded Tuesday morning that a shooting occurred at Prairie View Trailer Park off W 2900 Road in Ochelata.

Mayes did have an active restraining order against the shooter, her estranged boyfriend John Jeffrey Thomas, who appeared at court on Wednesday, Aug. 29. Bond was set at $10,000 for Thomas at court, but his bond was paid for shortly before the recent shooting occurred. Family and friends at Thursday night’s vigil said that shouldn’t have happened but that God paved the way for the system to change.

Family and friends also encouraged women going through abuse or who experienced abuse before to realize that they aren’t alone and that love was the key for change. To end the vigil, candles burnt low and family members and citizens stuck around to pray together before going home.

Bartlesville Radio has reported 10 sexual and domestic abuse cases that have occurred in Washingto County in the last month. 6 children precede Michele Mayes.