Posted: Sep 07, 2018 1:29 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2018 2:28 PM

Garrett Giles

An event at the Johnstone-Sare Building in Bartlesville will take place Saturday. Bartlesville Regional United Way will have their 2018 Annual Giving Campaign called “United We Fight” event for the first time at night on Sept. 8.

Thirteen partner agencies, two initiatives, and multiple community partnerships have helped Bartlesville Regional United Way lead the fight for health, education, and financial stability for everyone in the community. An event coordinator says the support will impact many in the local communities. Currently, Bartlesville Regional United Way will touch two out of five households in the community.

Tickets for the “United We Fight” are still being sold for $35 to support the Bartlesville Regional United Way’s giving campaign. The event will last from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Last year Bartlesville Regional United Way served 26,534. This includes Washington, Nowata and parts of Osage County.

Photo credit (Bartlesville Regional United Way website)