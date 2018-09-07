Posted: Sep 07, 2018 2:20 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2018 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

For 16-years the Nowata, Osage, Washington Chapter of American Red Cross has hosted its Run for Relief 5K in Bartlesville. Race chairman Jim Stanton says the event will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Stanton says awards and prizes will be given away at the 16th Annual Run for Relief 5K. The prizes will be given after the award ceremony which will include $600 in door prizes.

Proceeds gathered at the Run for Relief 5K will go toward the NOW Chapter of American Red Cross. Jim Stanton says local funding will go toward local disasters. People interested in participating in the Run for Relief 5K need to register at the Red Cross Chapter office at 601 S. Jennings Saturday morning at 7 o’clock or visit:

https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Bartlesville/NOWRunForRelief.

Regular tickets cost $25 and students tickets cost $15.

(Photo credit: Red Cross sign-up page)