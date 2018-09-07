Posted: Sep 07, 2018 3:03 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2018 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

KWON’s news partner, the News On 6, reports that the Western District Court of Oklahoma has indicted 55-year-old Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

Former gubernatorial candidate and animal park operator Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” was indicted on two counts of hiring a person to commit murder on Sept. 5. The courts alleged that he agreed to pay an unnamed person $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to South Carolina and then to Florida to carry out the murder of Jane Doe. He promised to pay the unnamed person thousands more once the murder was committed.

The unnamed person then put Maldonado-Passage in contact with an undercover FBI agent that he would later meet on Dec. 8, 2017. “Joe Exotic” was arrested in Gulf Breeze, Florida last week.

If Maldonado-Passage is found guilty, he could be imprisoned up to 10 years, he would have to spend three years of supervised release, and would have to pay $500,000 in fines for both counts. According to federal law officers, Jane Doe has not suffered any harm.

(Photo credit: News On 6)