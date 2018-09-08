Posted: Sep 08, 2018 10:01 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2018 10:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police have cleared a woman who authorities believed was involved in a fatal accident last month. Captain Jay Hastings says police had arrested Millie Thompson on the evening of August 18th as the suspected driver in a fatal hit and run accident involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Delaware and Frank Phillips.

According to Hastings, further investigation has now revealed Millie Thompson was not the driver and her vehicle was not involved. She has been released from jail and charges have been dismissed.

Hastings says the investigation continues and an arrest is forthcoming.