Posted: Sep 10, 2018 9:56 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2018 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Independence Community College’s Fab Lab Women 4 Women series will feature a lunch-and-learn session this month.

On Thursday, Sept. 27, Fab Lab ICC’s Women 4 Women women entrepreneurs who successfully use social media, websites and online selling platforms within their businesses will have presentation as part of the “Building Your Online Presence” session.

Panelists scheduled include Katie Allen, owner of Parker Kate Media based in Coffeyville, and Libby Boldra owner of Libby’s Boutique in downtown Independence.

The Women 4 Women event will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fab Lab, 2564 Brookside Drive, on the campus of Independence Community College.

Lunch will be provided at the workshop, and the event, like all Women 4 Women activities, is free and open to any woman with an interest in exploring a business idea, growing an existing business, learning to fabricate a custom-designed product or simply curious about how an entrepreneurial mindset might improve her professional or personal life.