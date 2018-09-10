Posted: Sep 10, 2018 10:45 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2018 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Monday morning saw the Washington County Commissioner hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse administrative center. Nolan Jones with the Washington County Suicide Prevention Coalition joined by Amber Thompson gave a proclamation in which the Washington County Commissioners approved to recognize this week as Suicide Prevention Week.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier, who will be on an upcoming panel with the coalition, spoke about the harsh realities of suicide. Bouvier says someone loses their life to suicide every 40 seconds, and it creates tremendous trauma for those they leave behind.

In other business, the commissioners approved an Oklahoma Department of Transportation Form and Invoice for Project Green Lake in District 3. They also approved agreements with BTC Broadband in order to have better internet service in their buildings. They will save 9 thousand 312 dollars.