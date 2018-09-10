Posted: Sep 10, 2018 12:51 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2018 1:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Fire Chief John Banks with the Bartlesville Fire Department says the Central Fire Station will have a memorial service to remember the lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center seventeen years ago.

Bartlesville’s recently acquired honor guard will be in attendance to retire an American flag. Chief Banks says the honor guard wants to treat this as annual event. The Tuesday 9/11 memorial will start at 9:00 a.m. and Chief Banks encourages and welcomes the public to attend.

Chief Banks says that the Bartlesville Police Department will block the road in front of the Central Fire Station to reduce traffic during the approximately fifteen-minute memorial service.