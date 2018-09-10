Posted: Sep 10, 2018 2:12 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2018 2:12 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved a resolution for a payroll correction at a brief meeting on Monday morning. The resolution will give all county officials a $137.50 raise per month.

The county payroll was approved by the excis board. Initially the resolution was for a $150 per month raise but commissioner Doug Sonenberg said some negotiating was necessary to fit within tight budget restraints.

Sonenberg also applauded all county officers for working together and being willing to compromise certain things to make the budget work.

During the announcements portion of the meeting the commissioners announced that nearly 200 people attended the Lenapah Fire Department’s brisket dinner.

Also, the Nowata County Free Fair will begin on Thursday and will run through Saturday.

No action was taken on any new business items.