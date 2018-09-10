Posted: Sep 10, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2018 5:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman with a history of domestic assaults was arrested after allegedly causing two domestic disturbances in two days. Rachel Madison made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Madison is facing potential charges of domestic assault and battery for an incident that occurred on Sunday.

According to an affidavit, two women had called the police after Madison punched one of them in the chest. The two victims reported that they had called Wagoner EMS to see if they could get a mental health evaluation for Madison before they called the police. They declined police action at the time.

After the police left Madison became irate and grabbed one of the woman’s arm and attempted to choke her. The woman had several marks on her arm left from Madison’s fingernails. A video of the incident was played for the officer and he could hear Madison using expletives and threating to kill the victims.

Madison was placed under arrest after police returned to the residence. Bond was set at $20,000 with a provision of no contact with the alleged victims. Madison will appear in court Tuesday where the State of Oklahoma will file formal charges.