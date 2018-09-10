Posted: Sep 10, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2018 5:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with previous convictions of larceny and robbery was arrested and charged with second degree burglary and possession of stolen property for an incident that occurred on Saturday. Cody Donnell appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday and stood before Special Judge Kyra Franks.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched due to an active alarm at the back door of a residence on Southwest Armstrong. A neighbor reported the back door was open.

An officer announced his presence at the back door and immediately Donnell told the officer he was the only one in the house. He stated that he was in the house to clean it up but did not have permission of the owner to be inside.

Donnell had two yellow bracelets on his wrists that he took from the residence. He reportedly said that he tried them on, “to see how they looked.”

A pat search of Donnell’s person produced a glove, two flashlights and some hand tools.

Due to Donnell’s prior convictions the State of Oklahoma set his bond at $15,000. His next scheduled court date is set for September 28.