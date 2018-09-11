Posted: Sep 11, 2018 6:24 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2018 6:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Police arrest a man that killed his Ochelata girlfriend on Sept. 4 after recovering from his injuries at a Tulsa hospital.

Washington County Lieutenant Jon Copeland says that John Jeffrey Thomas who killed his girlfriend was arrested Monday after recovering from two self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Police fielded calls a week ago when a shooting occurred at Prairie View Trailer Park off W 2900 Road in Ochelata that left 42-year-old Michele E. Mayes dead at the scene.

Mayes did have an active restraining order against the shooter, her estranged boyfriend John Jeffrey Thomas, who appeared at court on Wednesday, Aug. 29. Bond was set at $10,000 for Thomas at court, but his bond was paid for shortly before the shooting occurred.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil last Thursday for Mayes where nearly 400 people showed up to remember her.