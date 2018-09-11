Posted: Sep 11, 2018 10:25 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2018 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Fire Department Honor Guard honored the lives of those lost during the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center seventeen years ago Tuesday morning. The 9/11 memorial was held at the Central Fire Station and the honor guard retired an American flag to honor the lost.

City Manager Mike Bailey spoke about the lives lost on that dark day in America.

Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks says the honor guard wants to treat the 9/11 memorial service at the fire department as an annual event. A total of 2,977 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001 including 343 Firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 officers at the Port Authority.