Posted: Sep 11, 2018 2:08 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2018 3:54 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man with a violent history towards his wife violated a protective order in an incident in which he followed his wife’s vehicle all around Ramona. Chance Herren was arrested on Sunday for the incident and appeared in Washington County court on Tuesday where charges were presented and a $100,000 bond was set.

According to an affidavit, Herren’s wife was driving in Ramona when she was followed by Herren’s Ford Truck in a harassing manner. The victim drove toward the Caney Valley High School football field when Herren began tailing her extremely close. He then drove around and pulled in front of her and slammed on the brakes.

The victim then changed course and crossed Highway 75 and drove to the Simple Simon’s parking lot where she waited for police to arrive.

When police arrived she showed them an active restraining order out of Rogers County. She also showed officers and email Herren sent to her that stated, “I know you called the cops but I promise I’m not going back to jail. I will kill myself before they arrest me.”

Herren and the victim have several previous instances where law enforcement intervened. Most recently Herren was arrested on a domestic abuse charge in May.

The State of Oklahoma determined Herren to be a danger to the victim. A condition of Herren’s bond allows him no contact with the victim. He is also not allowed to possess a firearm.