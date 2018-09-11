Posted: Sep 11, 2018 2:53 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2018 2:53 PM

Max Gross

The Osage County Free Fair is set to begin on Wednesday at the county fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The fair will be open to the public through Saturday.

All still exhibits will be entered and judged on Wednesday, the fair’s first day.

Livestock entries will be taken starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday with the fairgrounds opening to the public at 9 a.m. and staying open until 6 p.m. Thursday. The second day of the event is also School Day at the fair featuring booths, vendors, inflatables, rides as well as many other attractions.

On Friday a children’s coloring contest will take place. Also, the youth horse show will be held at the Fairgrounds Arena. At the Cattlemen’s Stage, a concert dubbed, ‘Music Under the Stars’ will be held.

Saturday promises to be an action packed day at the fair will several major events leading up to the Osage County Cattlemen’s Association Ranch Rodeo starting at 6 p.m. A car show, dog show and talent show will all be held during the day on Saturday as well.

A full schedule of events can be found here.