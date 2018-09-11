Posted: Sep 11, 2018 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2018 4:35 PM

Max Gross

Vandalism has been rampant at several of the City of Bartlesville’s 17 parks and recreational facilities.

City Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson said in a press release that one parks gets vandalized every day, sometimes more than one in a day. Damages range from mild graffiti to the total destruction of restroom facilities and other City property.

Robinson points out several incidents that have occurred just recently: A concession stand at the Price Fields Sport Complex was broken into. A table in the Oak Park park was burned and partially dismantled just weeks after it was installed. A port-a-john at Hudson Lake was riddled with bullets within a few days of its placement.

Robinson said that every time a fixture is broken or graffiti is spray-painted onto park structures, it costs time and money to repair.

Citizens are asked to contact authorities if they see any kind of vandalism take place to help reduce the time and workload of the City’s Public Works Department, which is responsible for park maintenance.

The City takes vandalism seriously and will report all major vandalism to the Bartlesville Police Department for follow-up.

In addition to contacting authorities, citizens can also help by volunteering to pick up trash as a community service or join the Bartlesville Area Friends of the Parks. For more information about Friends of the Parks, see their website, www.bartlesvilleparks.net.

To report vandalism or any other crime, contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001. For more information about City of Bartlesville parks and facilities, see www.cityofbartlesville.org.