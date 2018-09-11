Posted: Sep 11, 2018 3:27 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2018 5:12 PM

Charges of killing a police dog and public intoxication have been filed against 38-year-old Shoshone Hicks of Nowata, according to our news partners at The News On 6. Hicks appeared in court Tuesday in front of Judge Carl Gibson.

On August 29, Hicks was stopped by a Nowata Police officer on Highway 169 with another individual. They asked the officer if he had his dog with him and if they could have a ride. Officers believed that Hicks was under the influence of something.

She then opened the door of the vehicle, when K9 officer Smokey jumped out of the car and ran across the highway, but when he heard his handler call, he turned and ran back across the highway and was struck by a semi.

The K9 did not survive the impact. A memorial service was held earlier this month to mourn the loss of Smokey.

Hicks is being held on a $50,000 bond. She could face up to five years in prison.