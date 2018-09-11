Posted: Sep 11, 2018 4:55 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2018 5:07 PM

Three arrests have been made stemming from a hit-and-run incident that occurred on August 18 and led to the death of Cleo ‘Cotton Boll’ Lewis. According to a press release from the Bartlesville Police Department, 32-year-old Ashlee Nicole Johnson of Bartlesville turned herself in around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and admitted to being the driver.

The accident took place at the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Delaware Avenue in Bartlesville. Johnson’s Mercury Sable struck the motorcycle driven by Lewis and she fled the scene.

Police originally believed the vehicle belonged to Millie Thompson who was arrested and charged in the incident. However, video evidence showed that the car was a Mercury Sable and not the Ford Taurus belonging to Thompson. She has since been released and charges have been dropped.

Detectives also arrested two other subjects late last week for accessory after the fact. 40-year-old Keith Dwayne Johnson and 32-year-old Timothy Charles Hagan both of Bartlesville were arrested after they moved the car involved in the accident out of Bartlesville while knowing Police were looking for the vehicle. Evidence revealed there was talk of burning the car or submerging it in a lake or pond.

The car was located east of Copan behind a trailer house.

We will have more information on this case as it becomes available.