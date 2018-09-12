Posted: Sep 12, 2018 7:09 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2018 7:09 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech makes a purchase that will develop their Leadership Retreat Center. The 110-acre property Jarrett Farms located 20 miles south of Bartlesville has been purchased by Tri County Tech.

To expand their footprint with the Leadership Retreat Center, the property will feature a 75-hundred square foot residential structure and six 15-hundred square foot cottage-style rent units. Tri County Tech says the hope for developing the property into a full scale Leadership Retreat Center is that it will have a substantial positive economic impact on the Bartlesville economy.