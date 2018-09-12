Posted: Sep 12, 2018 7:13 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2018 7:18 AM

Garrett Giles

KWON’s news partner, The News on 6, says a man in Ochelata has had three thousand of dollars of lawn care equipment stolen from him. Childers, who owns a lawn care business, told the News on 6 that he caught the thief on tape before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The home video surveillance can see an unknown man stealing equipment out of Childers truck and yard.

The News on 6 interviewed Childers, and he says he works hard to make a living. Childers would encourage the thief to "get a job."

Two push lawn mowers, two weed eaters, and two backpack blowers were stolen, Childers says. He says that his lawn care business helps him pay for his family’s bills, rent, and food.

The News on 6 currently has a GoFundMe account running for Childers on their app and no one has been arrested for stealing his equipment. We’ll have more as it becomes available.