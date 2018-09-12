Posted: Sep 12, 2018 1:04 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2018 1:39 PM

ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance spoke at City Church in Bartlesville Wednesday morning. Lance says that the last time he was in Bartlesville; he was going through his sixth downturn with the business.

When asked about employment for ConocoPhillips' Bartlesville location, Lance stuck to saying that Bartlesville remains part of the backbone in what ConocoPhillips wants to do with its business worldwide. Being part of ConocoPhillip's backbone, Lance says that the Bartlesville employees set an example for IT and financial support for the world. He says that demand for ConocoPhillips product is at an all-time high and that the U.S. produces 15 million barrels a day.

On top of employment questions, Lance fielded questions regarding improvements to infrastructure at Bartlesville’s ConocoPhillips and the new Houston headquarters. Lance says that everyone should be moved into the new Houston headquarters by December 2018 and that infrastructure improvements will be fulfilled at the Bartlesville ConocoPhillips because the business cares about the quality of its facilities.