Posted: Sep 12, 2018 2:44 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2018 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The 2018 Suicide Prevention and Prescription Drug Awareness Summit will be held at the Community Center in Bartlesville Thursday. Washington County Suicide Prevention Coalition member M’Liss Jenkins says licensed professional counselor Christina Conrad will be the keynote speaker throughout the day. They goal for the keynote speaker and others on Thursday is to teach people “How to Live Fully.”

Aside from the keynote speaker, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter will speak about the opioid epidemic in Oklahoma with a focus on Washington County.

There will also be a panel of community members that will speak on the pressing issues of suicide, trauma, and addiction. Nolan Jones with the Washington County Suicide Prevention Coalition says Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier and Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley will be on the panel out of several notable members of the community.

The summit will start early Thursday morning and end Thursday night around 8.