Posted: Sep 13, 2018 3:44 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2018 3:44 PM

Max Gross

The two-day Oklahoma Indian Summer Festival will take place this weekend in downtown Bartlesville at the Community Center.

The festival promises to entertain those of all ages with several different activities. This festival allows the Cherokee Nation to share its culture with the Bartlesville Community in a distinctive way. Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. talks about what makes this festival unique.

The children’s show begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday featuring a children’s art show for all kids through 12th grade. A youth powwow will be held Saturday afternoon as well. Food and art vendors will be present as well.

Hoskin Jr. will serve as the honorary chair for the event. As a proud member of the Cherokee Nation Hoskin Jr. is very excited to interact with the people of the Bartlesville community.

A full schedule of events can be found here.