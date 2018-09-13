Posted: Sep 13, 2018 3:45 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2018 3:45 PM

Max Gross

Christmas time is right around the corner and the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is encouraging you to sign up for ice skating lessons as a part of Christmas in the ‘Ville. All classes are taught by a professional figure skating instructor and will run from December 3 to December 20.

Classes are available for all ages including preschool through adult. Mom and me, homeschool and adult classes over lunch are just some of the classes offered by the chamber.

Classes are limited and are filling quickly. You can register at the Chamber of Commerce office at 201 Southwest Keeler Avenue or you can contact Kenzie Ballew at kballew@bartlesville.com