Posted: Sep 16, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2018 3:17 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will take action to approve the sale of nine tax properties by the county treasurer Monday morning. The board will hear a report from Tourism Oversight committee executive director, Kelly Bland. Bland is expected to propose spending a thousand dollars to fund Fairfax Heritage Days on October 13th and a half-page ad in the Kaw Lake Magazine at a cost of 970 dollars. Monday morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska