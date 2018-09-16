News
Osage County
Posted: Sep 16, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2018 3:17 PM
Osage County Board to Approve Tax Sales
Charlie Taraboletti
The Osage County Board of Commissioners will take action to approve the sale of nine tax properties by the county treasurer Monday morning. The board will hear a report from Tourism Oversight committee executive director, Kelly Bland. Bland is expected to propose spending a thousand dollars to fund Fairfax Heritage Days on October 13th and a half-page ad in the Kaw Lake Magazine at a cost of 970 dollars. Monday morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska
« Back to News