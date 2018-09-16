Posted: Sep 16, 2018 3:19 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2018 3:19 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Commissioners will proclaim September as Crime Stoppers month when they meet Monday morning. The board will also take action on a performance grant application from Emergency Manager, Kary Cox. The board plas to take up a Rural Economic Action Plan Grant application for the Oglesby Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department. The grant would fund a four-wheel drive truck/tanker/grass rig brush truck. Monday morning's meeting convenes at 9:30 at the courthouse administrative center.