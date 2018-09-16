News
Washington County
Washington County to Act on Grant Applications
Washington County Commissioners will proclaim September as Crime Stoppers month when they meet Monday morning. The board will also take action on a performance grant application from Emergency Manager, Kary Cox. The board plas to take up a Rural Economic Action Plan Grant application for the Oglesby Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department. The grant would fund a four-wheel drive truck/tanker/grass rig brush truck. Monday morning's meeting convenes at 9:30 at the courthouse administrative center.
