Posted: Sep 17, 2018 9:22 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2018 9:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will recognize the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation this evening. The board will open its meeting by spotlighting the foundation's fundraising target for the year.

The board will also get a financial update and approve its Fiscal Year 2019 Estimate of Needs.

Tonight's Bartlesville School Board Meeting is set for 5:30 at the Education Service Center on South Jennings.