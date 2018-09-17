Posted: Sep 17, 2018 10:11 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2018 10:11 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners learned that the recently established E911 board will need to be dissolved because its formation went against state statute. This was discovered at Monday morning’s meeting when assistant district attorney Ashley Kane informed the board of commissioners.

State statute recommends that a three-person board be appointed instead of the five-member board that the commissioners were seeking. Rocky Seals, Helen Adams and Susan Wesson had all been appointed previously and will all be reconsidered when the board is reconstructed. Each of the individual municipalities in the county will be represented when the new board is assembled going forward.

Brandi Taylor from the Blue Star Moms spoke at the meeting promoting, “Red Shirt Day” in support of military awareness. Taylor says she has received resounding support from Nowata businesses as well as neighboring counties that have young men and women overseas.

County officers also wanted to remind the public that the last day to register to vote in order to be eligible for the November general election is October 12.