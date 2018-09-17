Posted: Sep 17, 2018 10:14 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2018 10:17 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier gave a presentation at the regularly scheduled commissioners meeting Monday morning. The presentation regarded the Washington County Building Commission meeting report in which all of the commissioners approved.

All Washington County commissioners went on to approve the proclamation regarding Northeast Oklahoma National Crime Stoppers month for Washington County.

They also approved a couple grants including an Emergency Management Performance grant. The other grant approved was the grant application for the Oglesby Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department to have a four-wheel drive truck, a tanker, and a grass rig brush truck.

In other business, Washington County commissioners approved the renewal of a one-year agreement with the Board of County Commissioners of Tulsa County, and an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form concerning Deer Creek. Commissioner Mitch Antle says the Deer Creek form discussed during Monday’s meeting should be the last utility claim for the project.