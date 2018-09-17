Posted: Sep 17, 2018 1:03 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2018 1:03 PM

KWON's news partners at the News on 6 say classes resumed at Owasso High School after a student was taken into custody. Police said the student brought a loaded gun to school.

Superintendent Amy Fichtner said the 16-year-old student who had the loaded gun was detained by the Owasso Police Department but has not been arrested.

Fichtner said another student reported seeing what they thought was a weapon in another student's backpack. She said the student resource officer quickly stepped in and confiscated the loaded gun.

Officers confirmed the student had a .22 caliber handgun in his backpack and that it appears he might have forgotten the gun was in there when he came to school.

Police said the case will be referred to the Juvenile Bureau of the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

