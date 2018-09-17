Posted: Sep 17, 2018 2:26 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2018 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The ongoing health and wellness education series going on at the Bartlesville Public Library will feature a personal trainer Thursday. Personal trainer Josh Wright from Colaw Fitness in Bartlesville will present "The 13 Biggest Health Discoveries of the Past Few Years."

Bartlesville Public Library's Literacy Service Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw says Wright does plenty for the community and that the library is excited to have him back for the programs third year.

Wright studied health and nutrition at Grossmont College in El Cajon, California. He is also a videographer for the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau, and he work at the BHRS at Oklahoma Counseling Services.

The free and open to the public program is made possible with grants from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The program will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the library's Meeting Room A. The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone in Downtown Bartlesville.

Wright will teach the basics of healthy living though the use of different methods and this class will mark the beginning of a five program series aimed at teaching people how to live healthier lifestyles. Karen says the class on Sept. 20th will be followed by classes on Oct. 18th, Nov. 15th, Dec. 13th, and Jan. 17th.