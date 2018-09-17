Posted: Sep 17, 2018 3:28 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2018 5:33 PM

Max Gross

A domestic abuse incident between a man and woman while driving down U.S. 75 led to an arrest. Jeffrey Edwards appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of driving under the influence and domestic assault and battery for occurrence that took place on Saturday.

According to a police affidavit, multiple witnesses stated that they observed a blue Ford Focus southbound on Highway 75 near Ocheleta that pulled in front of their vehicle. The witnesses saw a male driver strike a female passenger at least thirty times while continuing down the highway.

The vehicle then turned into the Cherokee Indian Clinic and the woman attempted to jump out of the vehicle while it was still moving. Witnesses claim that at one point the woman’s legs were under the vehicle.

Another witness in a separate vehicle pulled in front of the car driven by Edwards, blocking it and allowing the women to get away. Edwards continued driving westbound toward Ocheleta on 2900 Road.

An officer came into contact with Edwards’ vehicle and pulled him over. The officer immediately noticed an odor commonly associated with an alcoholic beverage. The officer administered several field sobriety tests. Edwards struggled with them all and was placed under arrest.

Edwards blew a .17 on a breath alcohol test administered on the site.

Bond was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Edwards is scheduled to appear in court next on September 26.